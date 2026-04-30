Jayson Tatum And Celtics Square Off Against 76ers In Game 6

Tatum totaled 24 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and three steals in his last appearance, a 113-97 loss to the 76ers on April 28. Tatum averaged 21.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 116.1 points per game against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 19th in the NBA in points allowed.

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