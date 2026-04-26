Jayson Tatum And Celtics Face 76ers In Game 4

Tatum put up 25 points and seven assists in his last appearance, a 108-100 win over the 76ers on April 24. Tatum averaged 21.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers rank 19th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.1 points per game.

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