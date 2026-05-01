Jaylon Tyson And Cavaliers Take On Raptors In Game 6

In his last game on April 29, Tyson put up eight points in a 125-120 win over the Raptors. Tyson averaged 13.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 111.8 points per game against the Raptors, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.

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