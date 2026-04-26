Jaylon Tyson And Cavaliers Play Raptors In Game 4

In his most recent game, a 126-104 loss to the Raptors on April 23, Tyson put up 13 points and four assists. Tyson averaged 13.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.8 points per contest against the Raptors, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.

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