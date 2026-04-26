Jaylon Tyson And Cavaliers Play Raptors In Game 4
Jaylon Tyson and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Toronto Raptors Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 26. Tyson's points prop was 5.5 as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 126-104 loss to the Raptors on April 23, Tyson put up 13 points and four assists. Tyson averaged 13.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opposing teams are scoring 111.8 points per contest against the Raptors, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.