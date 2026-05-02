Jaylen Brown And Celtics Square Off Against 76ers In Game 7
Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics play the Philadelphia 76ers Game 7 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, May 2. Brown's points prop was 26.5 as of Saturday evening.
What It Means
Brown had 18 points in his last game, a 106-93 loss to the 76ers on April 30. Brown averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.
The 76ers rank 19th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116.1 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.