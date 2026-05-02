Jaylen Brown And Celtics Square Off Against 76ers In Game 7

Brown had 18 points in his last game, a 106-93 loss to the 76ers on April 30. Brown averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers rank 19th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116.1 points per game.

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