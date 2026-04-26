Jaylen Brown And Celtics Play 76ers In Game 4

In his last appearance, a 108-100 win over the 76ers on April 24, Brown had 25 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Brown averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.1 points per game against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 19th in the NBA in points allowed.

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