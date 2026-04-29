Jaxson Hayes And Lakers Square Off Against Rockets In Game 5

Last time out on April 26, Hayes recorded two points in a 115-96 loss to the Rockets. Hayes averaged 7.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Rockets rank fourth in the league in points allowed, conceding 110 points per game.

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