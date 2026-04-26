Jaxson Hayes And Lakers Face Rockets In Game 4

Last time out on April 24, Hayes put up 12 points and two blocks in a 112-108 win over the Rockets. Hayes averaged 7.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 110.0 points per game against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the league in points allowed.

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