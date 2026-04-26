Jaxson Hayes And Lakers Face Rockets In Game 4
Jaxson Hayes and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 26. Hayes' points prop was 6.5 as of Sunday evening.
What It Means
Last time out on April 24, Hayes put up 12 points and two blocks in a 112-108 win over the Rockets. Hayes averaged 7.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are scoring 110.0 points per game against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.