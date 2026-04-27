Javonte Green And Pistons Square Off Against Magic In Game 4
Javonte Green and the Detroit Pistons play the Orlando Magic Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, April 27. Green's points prop was 5.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 113-105 loss to the Magic on April 25, Green had six points. Green averaged 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Magic are surrendering 115.1 points per contest, which ranks 13th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.