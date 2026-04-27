Javonte Green And Pistons Square Off Against Magic In Game 4

In his most recent action, a 113-105 loss to the Magic on April 25, Green had six points. Green averaged 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Magic are surrendering 115.1 points per contest, which ranks 13th in the NBA.

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