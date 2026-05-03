Jarrett Allen And Cavaliers Square Off Against Raptors In Game 7

Last time out on May 1, Allen recorded 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in a 112-110 loss to the Raptors. Allen averaged 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Raptors are giving up 111.8 points per game, which ranks ninth in the NBA.

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