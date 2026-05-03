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Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers

Jarrett Allen

Cleveland Cavaliers • #31 C

Jarrett Allen And Cavaliers Square Off Against Raptors In Game 7

Jarrett Allen and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Toronto Raptors Game 7 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, May 3. Allen's points prop was 11.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on May 1, Allen recorded 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in a 112-110 loss to the Raptors. Allen averaged 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Raptors are giving up 111.8 points per game, which ranks ninth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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