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Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers

Jarrett Allen

Cleveland Cavaliers • #31 C

Jarrett Allen And Cavaliers Square Off Against Raptors In Game 6

Jarrett Allen and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Toronto Raptors Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 1. Allen's points prop was 10.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 125-120 win over the Raptors on April 29, Allen had nine points and three blocks. Allen averaged 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Raptors rank ninth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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