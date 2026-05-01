Jarrett Allen And Cavaliers Square Off Against Raptors In Game 6

In his last appearance, a 125-120 win over the Raptors on April 29, Allen had nine points and three blocks. Allen averaged 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Raptors rank ninth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.8 points per contest.

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