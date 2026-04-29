Jarrett Allen And Cavaliers Square Off Against Raptors In Game 5

In his most recent appearance, a 93-89 loss to the Raptors on April 26, Allen put up three points, 15 rebounds and two blocks. Allen averaged 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.8 points per contest against the Raptors, which ranks their defense ninth in the league in points allowed.

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