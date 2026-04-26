Jarrett Allen And Cavaliers Play Raptors In Game 4

Last time out on April 23, Allen put up 12 points, two steals and three blocks in a 126-104 loss to the Raptors. Allen averaged 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 111.8 points per contest against the Raptors, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.

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