James Harden And Cavaliers Take On Raptors In Game 7

In his last action, a 112-110 loss to the Raptors on May 1, Harden put up 16 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and two steals. Harden averaged 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Raptors rank ninth in the league in points allowed, giving up 111.8 points per game.

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