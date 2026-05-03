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James Harden
Cleveland Cavaliers

James Harden

Cleveland Cavaliers • #1 GF

James Harden And Cavaliers Take On Raptors In Game 7

James Harden and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Toronto Raptors Game 7 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, May 3. Harden's points prop was 20.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 112-110 loss to the Raptors on May 1, Harden put up 16 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and two steals. Harden averaged 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Raptors rank ninth in the league in points allowed, giving up 111.8 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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