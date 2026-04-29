James Harden And Cavaliers Face Raptors In Game 5

In his most recent game, a 93-89 loss to the Raptors on April 26, Harden totaled 19 points and eight assists. Harden averaged 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Raptors are conceding 111.8 points per game, which ranks ninth in the NBA.

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