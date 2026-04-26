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James Harden
Cleveland Cavaliers

James Harden

Cleveland Cavaliers • #1 GF

James Harden And Cavaliers Play Raptors In Game 4

James Harden and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Toronto Raptors Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 26. Harden's points prop was 19.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 126-104 loss to the Raptors on April 23, Harden tallied 18 points and four assists. Harden averaged 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Raptors are allowing 111.8 points per game, which ranks ninth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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