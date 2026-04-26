James Harden And Cavaliers Play Raptors In Game 4

In his most recent action, a 126-104 loss to the Raptors on April 23, Harden tallied 18 points and four assists. Harden averaged 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Raptors are allowing 111.8 points per game, which ranks ninth in the league.

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