Jamal Shead And Raptors Face Cavaliers In Game 7

Shead put up seven points and six assists in his most recent game, a 112-110 win over the Cavaliers on May 1. Shead averaged 6.6 points, 1.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 115.4 points per game against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 15th in the league in points allowed.

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