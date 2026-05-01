FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Kentucky Derby

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jamal Shead
Toronto Raptors

Jamal Shead

Toronto Raptors • #23 PG

Jamal Shead And Raptors Play Cavaliers In Game 6

Jamal Shead and the Toronto Raptors play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 1. Shead's points prop was 9.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Shead put up 18 points, seven assists and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 125-120 loss to the Cavaliers on April 29. Shead averaged 6.6 points, 1.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 115.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jamal Shead

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Toronto RaptorsRecent Toronto Raptors Player News

View All Toronto Raptors Player News