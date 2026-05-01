Jamal Shead And Raptors Play Cavaliers In Game 6

Shead put up 18 points, seven assists and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 125-120 loss to the Cavaliers on April 29. Shead averaged 6.6 points, 1.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 115.4 points per game.

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