Jamal Murray And Nuggets Face Timberwolves In Game 1

Murray tallied 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists in his most recent appearance, a 136-119 win over the Grizzlies on April 8. Murray averaged 25.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves are surrendering 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

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