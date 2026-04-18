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Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray

Denver Nuggets • #27 SG

Jamal Murray And Nuggets Face Timberwolves In Game 1

Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 18. Murray's points prop was 23.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Murray tallied 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists in his most recent appearance, a 136-119 win over the Grizzlies on April 8. Murray averaged 25.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves are surrendering 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jamal Murray

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