Jamal Cain And Magic Play Pistons In Game 4

Last time out on April 25, Cain posted seven points in a 113-105 win over the Pistons. Cain averaged 5.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 109.6 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

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