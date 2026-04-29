Jalen Suggs And Magic Square Off Against Pistons In Game 5

Last time out on April 27, Suggs recorded five points and two steals in a 94-88 win over the Pistons. Suggs averaged 13.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 109.6 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

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