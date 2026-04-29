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Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic

Jalen Suggs

Orlando Magic • #4 PG

Jalen Suggs And Magic Square Off Against Pistons In Game 5

Jalen Suggs and the Orlando Magic play the Detroit Pistons Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, April 29. Suggs' points prop was 14.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 27, Suggs recorded five points and two steals in a 94-88 win over the Pistons. Suggs averaged 13.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 109.6 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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