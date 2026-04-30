Jalen Johnson And Hawks Face Knicks In Game 6
Jalen Johnson and the Atlanta Hawks play the New York Knicks Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, April 30. Johnson's points prop was 20.5 as of Thursday evening.
What It Means
Last time out on April 28, Johnson posted 18 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals in a 126-97 loss to the Knicks. Johnson averaged 22.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Knicks are giving up 110.1 points per game, which ranks fifth in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.