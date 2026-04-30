Jalen Johnson And Hawks Face Knicks In Game 6

Last time out on April 28, Johnson posted 18 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals in a 126-97 loss to the Knicks. Johnson averaged 22.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are giving up 110.1 points per game, which ranks fifth in the league.

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