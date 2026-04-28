Jalen Johnson And Hawks Play Knicks In Game 5

In his last action, a 114-98 loss to the Knicks on April 25, Johnson had 14 points and five assists. Johnson averaged 22.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 110.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.