Jalen Johnson And Hawks Play Knicks In Game 4

In his last game on April 23, Johnson put up 24 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and two steals in a 109-108 win over the Knicks. Johnson averaged 22.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 110.1 points per game against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the league in points allowed.

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