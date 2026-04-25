Jalen Johnson And Hawks Play Knicks In Game 4
Jalen Johnson and the Atlanta Hawks play the New York Knicks Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 25. Johnson's points prop was 20.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on April 23, Johnson put up 24 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and two steals in a 109-108 win over the Knicks. Johnson averaged 22.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are scoring 110.1 points per game against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.