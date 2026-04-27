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Jalen Green
Phoenix Suns

Jalen Green

Phoenix Suns • #4 SG

Jalen Green And Suns Play Thunder In Game 4

Jalen Green and the Phoenix Suns play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, April 27. Green's points prop was 19.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 121-109 loss to the Thunder on April 25, Green put up 26 points and six assists. Green averaged 17.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 107.9 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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