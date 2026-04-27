Jalen Green And Suns Play Thunder In Game 4

In his most recent game, a 121-109 loss to the Thunder on April 25, Green put up 26 points and six assists. Green averaged 17.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 107.9 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.

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