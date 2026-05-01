Jalen Duren And Pistons Face Magic In Game 6

In his last appearance, a 116-109 win over the Magic on April 29, Duren put up 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Duren averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Magic are conceding 115.1 points per game, which ranks 13th in the NBA.

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