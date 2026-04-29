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Jalen Duren
Detroit Pistons

Jalen Duren

Detroit Pistons C

Jalen Duren And Pistons Take On Magic In Game 5

Jalen Duren and the Detroit Pistons play the Orlando Magic Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, April 29. Duren's points prop was 14.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Duren tallied 12 points and eight rebounds in his last action, a 94-88 loss to the Magic on April 27. Duren averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Magic are allowing 115.1 points per contest, which ranks 13th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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