Jalen Duren And Pistons Take On Magic In Game 5

Duren tallied 12 points and eight rebounds in his last action, a 94-88 loss to the Magic on April 27. Duren averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Magic are allowing 115.1 points per contest, which ranks 13th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.