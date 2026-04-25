Jalen Duren And Pistons Square Off Against Magic In Game 3

In his last action, a 98-83 win over the Magic on April 22, Duren had 11 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Duren averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 115.1 points per contest against the Magic, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.

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