Jalen Brunson And Knicks Square Off Against Hawks In Game 6

In his most recent appearance, a 126-97 win over the Hawks on April 28, Brunson had 39 points and eight assists. Brunson averaged 26.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Hawks rank 18th in the league in points allowed, conceding 116 points per contest.

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