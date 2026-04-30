Jalen Brunson And Knicks Square Off Against Hawks In Game 6
Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks play the Atlanta Hawks Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, April 30. Brunson's points prop was 27.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 126-97 win over the Hawks on April 28, Brunson had 39 points and eight assists. Brunson averaged 26.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Hawks rank 18th in the league in points allowed, conceding 116 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.