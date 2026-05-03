Jakob Poeltl And Raptors Play Cavaliers In Game 7

In his last game on May 1, Poeltl put up two points and two steals in a 112-110 win over the Cavaliers. Poeltl averaged 10.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are surrendering 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the league.

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