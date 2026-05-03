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Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors

Jakob Poeltl

Toronto Raptors • #19 C

Jakob Poeltl And Raptors Play Cavaliers In Game 7

Jakob Poeltl and the Toronto Raptors play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 7 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, May 3. Poeltl's points prop was 7.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on May 1, Poeltl put up two points and two steals in a 112-110 win over the Cavaliers. Poeltl averaged 10.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are surrendering 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jakob Poeltl

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