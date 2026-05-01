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Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors

Jakob Poeltl

Toronto Raptors • #19 C

Jakob Poeltl And Raptors Take On Cavaliers In Game 6

Jakob Poeltl and the Toronto Raptors play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 1. Poeltl's points prop was 7.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on April 29, Poeltl recorded 14 points and nine rebounds in a 125-120 loss to the Cavaliers. Poeltl averaged 10.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are conceding 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jakob Poeltl

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