Jakob Poeltl And Raptors Take On Cavaliers In Game 6

In his last game on April 29, Poeltl recorded 14 points and nine rebounds in a 125-120 loss to the Cavaliers. Poeltl averaged 10.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are conceding 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the NBA.

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