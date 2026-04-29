Jakob Poeltl And Raptors Square Off Against Cavaliers In Game 5

Poeltl had 10 points and six rebounds in his most recent action, a 93-89 win over the Cavaliers on April 26. Poeltl averaged 10.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are allowing 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the NBA.

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