Jaden McDaniels And Timberwolves Play Nuggets In Game 6

In his last appearance, a 125-113 loss to the Nuggets on April 27, McDaniels totaled 13 points. McDaniels averaged 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

The Nuggets rank 21st in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.9 points per game.

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