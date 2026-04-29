Jabari Smith And Rockets Take On Lakers In Game 5

Last time out on April 26, Smith put up 16 points, eight rebounds and three steals in a 115-96 win over the Lakers. Jabari Smith Jr. averaged 15.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers are giving up 114.6 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

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