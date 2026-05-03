Ja'Kobe Walter And Raptors Face Cavaliers In Game 7

Walter had 24 points and three steals in his last action, a 112-110 win over the Cavaliers on May 1. Walter averaged 7.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 115.4 points per game.

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