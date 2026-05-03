Ja'Kobe Walter And Raptors Face Cavaliers In Game 7
Ja'Kobe Walter and the Toronto Raptors play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 7 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, May 3. Walter's points prop was 11.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Walter had 24 points and three steals in his last action, a 112-110 win over the Cavaliers on May 1. Walter averaged 7.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Cavaliers rank 15th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 115.4 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.