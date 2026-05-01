Ja'Kobe Walter And Raptors Square Off Against Cavaliers In Game 6

In his last game on April 29, Walter posted 20 points and four steals in a 125-120 loss to the Cavaliers. Walter averaged 7.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are allowing 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.