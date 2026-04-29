Ja'Kobe Walter And Raptors Face Cavaliers In Game 5

Walter put up seven rebounds and three steals in his most recent action, a 93-89 win over the Cavaliers on April 26. Walter averaged 7.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 115.4 points per game.

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