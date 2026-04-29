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Ja'Kobe Walter
Toronto Raptors

Ja'Kobe Walter

Toronto Raptors • #14 SG

Ja'Kobe Walter And Raptors Face Cavaliers In Game 5

Ja'Kobe Walter and the Toronto Raptors play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, April 29. Walter's points prop was 7.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Walter put up seven rebounds and three steals in his most recent action, a 93-89 win over the Cavaliers on April 26. Walter averaged 7.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 115.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ja'Kobe Walter

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