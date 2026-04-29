Isaiah Stewart And Pistons Take On Magic In Game 5

Stewart tallied eight points and eight blocks in his most recent game, a 94-88 loss to the Magic on April 27. Stewart averaged 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.1 points per contest against the Magic, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.

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