Isaiah Joe And Thunder Face Suns In Game 4

Last time out on April 22, Joe posted six points in a 120-107 win over the Suns. Joe averaged 11.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Suns rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 111.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.