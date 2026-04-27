Isaiah Joe And Thunder Face Suns In Game 4
Isaiah Joe and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Phoenix Suns Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, April 27. Joe's points prop was 6.5 as of Monday evening.
What It Means
Last time out on April 22, Joe posted six points in a 120-107 win over the Suns. Joe averaged 11.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Suns rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 111.1 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.