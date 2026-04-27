Isaiah Hartenstein And Thunder Square Off Against Suns In Game 4
Isaiah Hartenstein and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Phoenix Suns Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, April 27. Hartenstein's points prop was 7.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Hartenstein put up nine points in his most recent game, a 121-109 win over the Suns on April 25. Hartenstein averaged 9.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Suns rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.1 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.