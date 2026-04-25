Isaiah Hartenstein And Thunder Take On Suns In Game 3
Isaiah Hartenstein and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Phoenix Suns Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 25. Hartenstein's points prop was 8.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 120-107 win over the Suns on April 22, Hartenstein totaled nine points and 10 rebounds. Hartenstein averaged 9.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Suns are conceding 111.1 points per game, which ranks sixth in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.