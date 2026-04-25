Isaiah Hartenstein And Thunder Take On Suns In Game 3

In his last appearance, a 120-107 win over the Suns on April 22, Hartenstein totaled nine points and 10 rebounds. Hartenstein averaged 9.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Suns are conceding 111.1 points per game, which ranks sixth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.