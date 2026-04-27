Goga Bitadze And Magic Take On Pistons In Game 4

Bitadze totaled two points in his most recent action, a 113-105 win over the Pistons on April 25. Bitadze averaged 5.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 109.6 points per game.

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