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Goga Bitadze
Orlando Magic

Goga Bitadze

Orlando Magic • #35 C

Goga Bitadze And Magic Take On Pistons In Game 4

Goga Bitadze and the Orlando Magic play the Detroit Pistons Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, April 27. Bitadze's points prop was 3.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Bitadze totaled two points in his most recent action, a 113-105 win over the Pistons on April 25. Bitadze averaged 5.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 109.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Goga Bitadze

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