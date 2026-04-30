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Gabe Vincent
Atlanta Hawks

Gabe Vincent

Atlanta Hawks • #4 PG

Gabe Vincent And Hawks Square Off Against Knicks In Game 6

Gabe Vincent and the Atlanta Hawks play the New York Knicks Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, April 30. Vincent's points prop was 4.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 126-97 loss to the Knicks on April 28, Vincent tallied six points. Vincent averaged 4.4 points, 1.0 rebound, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 110.1 points per game against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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