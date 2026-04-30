Gabe Vincent And Hawks Square Off Against Knicks In Game 6

In his most recent game, a 126-97 loss to the Knicks on April 28, Vincent tallied six points. Vincent averaged 4.4 points, 1.0 rebound, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 110.1 points per game against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

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