Gabe Vincent And Hawks Face Knicks In Game 5

In his most recent action, a 114-98 loss to the Knicks on April 25, Vincent tallied 10 points. Vincent averaged 4.4 points, 1.0 rebound, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are allowing 110.1 points per game, which ranks fifth in the NBA.

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