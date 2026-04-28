Franz Wagner And Magic Play Pistons In Game 4

Wagner tallied 17 points and six assists in his most recent action, a 113-105 win over the Pistons on April 25. Wagner averaged 20.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 109.6 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the NBA in points allowed.

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