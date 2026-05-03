Evan Mobley And Cavaliers Play Raptors In Game 7
Evan Mobley and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Toronto Raptors Game 7 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, May 3. Mobley's points prop was 16.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on May 1, Mobley put up 26 points and 14 rebounds in a 112-110 loss to the Raptors. Mobley averaged 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opposing teams are averaging 111.8 points per game against the Raptors, which ranks their defense ninth in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.