Evan Mobley And Cavaliers Play Raptors In Game 7

In his last game on May 1, Mobley put up 26 points and 14 rebounds in a 112-110 loss to the Raptors. Mobley averaged 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.8 points per game against the Raptors, which ranks their defense ninth in the league in points allowed.

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