Evan Mobley And Cavaliers Square Off Against Raptors In Game 6

Mobley had 23 points, nine rebounds and three blocks in his most recent action, a 125-120 win over the Raptors on April 29. Mobley averaged 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.8 points per game against the Raptors, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.

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