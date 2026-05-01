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Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley

Cleveland Cavaliers • #4 C

Evan Mobley And Cavaliers Square Off Against Raptors In Game 6

Evan Mobley and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Toronto Raptors Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 1. Mobley's points prop was 15.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Mobley had 23 points, nine rebounds and three blocks in his most recent action, a 125-120 win over the Raptors on April 29. Mobley averaged 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.8 points per game against the Raptors, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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