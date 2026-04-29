Evan Mobley And Cavaliers Take On Raptors In Game 5
Evan Mobley and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Toronto Raptors Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, April 29. Mobley's points prop was 16.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 93-89 loss to the Raptors on April 26, Mobley totaled eight points and nine rebounds. Mobley averaged 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Raptors rank ninth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 111.8 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.