Evan Mobley And Cavaliers Take On Raptors In Game 5

In his most recent appearance, a 93-89 loss to the Raptors on April 26, Mobley totaled eight points and nine rebounds. Mobley averaged 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Raptors rank ninth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 111.8 points per contest.

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