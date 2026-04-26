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Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley

Cleveland Cavaliers • #4 C

Evan Mobley And Cavaliers Play Raptors In Game 4

Evan Mobley and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Toronto Raptors Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 26. Mobley's points prop was 16.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

In his last game on April 23, Mobley recorded 15 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals in a 126-104 loss to the Raptors. Mobley averaged 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Raptors rank ninth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.8 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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