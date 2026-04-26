Evan Mobley And Cavaliers Play Raptors In Game 4

In his last game on April 23, Mobley recorded 15 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals in a 126-104 loss to the Raptors. Mobley averaged 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Raptors rank ninth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.8 points per game.

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