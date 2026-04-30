Dyson Daniels And Hawks Take On Knicks In Game 6

In his most recent game, a 126-97 loss to the Knicks on April 28, Daniels had 17 points and five assists. Daniels averaged 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 110.1 points per game.

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